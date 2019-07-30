Madison Co. Sheriff's Office recovers some of Mt. Carmel Elementary’s stolen lawn equipment

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says deputies have recovered some lawn equipment stolen from an elementary school.

They impounded the burgundy truck and trailer seen in surveillance video after a suspect led deputies on a chase last week. Investigators realized it was one of the trucks involved. The first burglary is still putting plans for a new playground at Mt. Carmel Elementary on hold.

The school told us its mower worth about $10,000 was recovered by Madison County investigators on Monday. They also found a push mower, sprayer and some gas cans that were stolen from the equipment shed.

The school said although some items were recovered, there is still a lot of stolen lawn equipment out there.

"The equipment from the first break-in has not been located. There are many pieces involved in that. We will be replacing that equipment. There was also quite a bit of damage done to the building during the break-in. So we have some repairs to do and we also need to be focused on the security in our storage building," said Principal Rhonda Booth.

The school said after the break-ins, it started parking a school bus right up against the storage shed so no one can enter it. They're working on a more permanent security upgrade.

The school said it will now have to dedicate less money to purchasing new lawn equipment, but will have to continue to save before it can build a new playground for smaller students.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the person involved in the case, but says multiple people are expected to face charges.

Investigators are still looking for information about the white truck. It was caught on camera entering the school property at the end of June.