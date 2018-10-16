Madison Co. Sheriff's Office ready to aid with hurricane aftermath

First responders in the Tennessee Valley are waiting to learn if they'll be sent to the gulf. Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies have their bags packed and are ready to head south if and when they're told they're needed.

The sheriff's office has compiled a list of people willing to head to Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. About 20 people would be sent for a 10-day period. If they're needed longer, they would return to the Tennessee Valley to restock and switch crews out.

The sheriff's office said if they help, it would most likely be to the Mexico Beach area in Florida. Their work could include patrolling, handing out supplies or helping out in search and rescue efforts.

"We're still in standby mode. Ready to deploy if we're called on to go down and assist with law enforcement activities or other activities they may need us for. Right now they're still in search and rescue. There are still a large number of persons that are unaccounted for in the Mexico Beach area," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

All the equipment needed for the trip is ready to go and includes a shower trailer, washer and dryer, kitchen trailer, a fuel pod that can carry up to 500 gallons, all-terrain vehicles and a trailer that has eight beds.