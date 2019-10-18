North Alabama robbery spree suspect booked in Morgan County Jail

Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night picked up Terrence Warren Jackson, 41, of Huntsville from the Mobile County Metro Jail.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on Decatur Police Department charges for 1st Degree Robbery with no bond.

Jackson is alleged to have robbed several North Alabama businesses, including a Decatur Metro by T-Mobile Store and is a suspect in the Hartselle GameStop Robbery.

See more robberies in which law enforcement says he is a suspect below:

From eariler:

A suspect in nine robberies in Madison and Morgan counties is headed back to North Alabama after being caught in Mobile.

Terrence Warren Jackson was arrested in Mobile on Oct. 11.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson is scheduled to be transported to Morgan County in the coming days where he faces charges for two robberies.

One of those robberies occurred in Hartselle at a Game Stop and the other in Decatur at Metro PCS.

Jackson also faces seven robbery charges in Madison County.

Four of those robberies occurred in the city of Madison. One on Sept. 16 at the Verizon store and again at the Verizon store on Oct. 10 when he robbed the business as well as a customer who was in the store, according to the sheriff’s office. The fourth robbery occurred Oct. 10 at Marco’s Pizza.

Additionally, he faces robbery charges with the city of Huntsville for robberies at Metro PCS, Game Stop and Family Dollar.

Investigations are still being conducted by various North Alabama agencies for additional robberies, as well as by agents with federal law enforcement, said Chief Deputy Stacy Bates, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Bates released this statement from Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner: “Again, this emphasizes the importance of Task Force partnerships with not only local agencies, but state and federal as well. I can’t say enough about the work that Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator, Stacey Rutherford, put in on the case. As a member of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, he was able to obtain information that led to the identity of Jackson as well as the house he had been living in where we recovered multiple stolen items. We thank all the law enforcement agencies and their personnel that were involved in the investigation and arrest of Jackson, and we thank the public for the trust they instill in our agency.”