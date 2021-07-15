Madison Co. schools will not require masks for upcoming school year

Students in Madison Co. Schools will not be required to wear masks in the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.

A statement from the district's spokesman said, "Our Superintendent, Mr. Allen Perkins, has announced that masks will be optional in all Madison County Schools, once we return to class. Our first day of classes will be August 4. Of course, we will continue to communicate with the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health. We will make any changes necessary to keep our students and staff as safe as possible."

The mask-optional policy is part of the district's "Ready, Set, Forward" plan that will be presented at Thursday night's school board meeting.

The plan also states that MCS staff and students who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they're exposed to the virus.

You can read the full plan and its covid-19 highlights here.