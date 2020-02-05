Madison County Schools student and non-profit founder shares his story

On Wednesday, nursing students at the Madison County Tech School got a special, impromptu presentation.

Sparkman High student and non-profit founder, Dylan Lancester, dropped in to do paperwork for his new diabetes service dog, Captain Theo.

Nursing students happened to be learning about the endocrine system, so Dylan shared his story. In March, Dylan's former service dog, Jack, lost his battle with cancer, but on Tuesday, Captain Theo flew in to save the day.

"He's smart, he's kind, he's loving. He's just a good dog and he wants to help me like I want to help other people," said Lancester.

Dylan's non-profit, D-cubed, helps give service dogs like Theo to children and young adults with type-1 diabetes. The average dog can cost around $20,000.

To learn how you can get involved, go to their website HERE.