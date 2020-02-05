Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Madison County Schools student and non-profit founder shares his story

Nursing students at the Madison County Tech School got a special, impromptu presentation.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

On Wednesday, nursing students at the Madison County Tech School got a special, impromptu presentation.

Sparkman High student and non-profit founder, Dylan Lancester, dropped in to do paperwork for his new diabetes service dog, Captain Theo.

Nursing students happened to be learning about the endocrine system, so Dylan shared his story. In March, Dylan's former service dog, Jack, lost his battle with cancer, but on Tuesday, Captain Theo flew in to save the day.

"He's smart, he's kind, he's loving. He's just a good dog and he wants to help me like I want to help other people," said Lancester.

Dylan's non-profit, D-cubed, helps give service dogs like Theo to children and young adults with type-1 diabetes. The average dog can cost around $20,000.

To learn how you can get involved, go to their website HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events