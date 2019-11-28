Madison Co. schools receives 22 new buses

Some Madison county students will head back to school on a brand new bus on Monday. Madison county schools said 22 new buses were recently outfitted by the district.

Amy Johnson is a substitute bus driver with Madison county schools and took us for a ride on one of the new buses.

"It’s always exciting to get new school buses," she said. "It's a much smoother ride and it's much smoother than the older buses," she added.

The buses are equipped with security cameras, and each new bus also features no trespassing signs near the door and on the steps. It warns that if anyone who is not authorized to be on the bus gets on they will be arrested for breaking the law.

Johnson said everyone is hoping to see a new bus at their stop on Monday.

It’s a very positive thing. It’s a very good thing that we have these new buses, and after Thanksgiving break there is going to be a lot of happy kids a lot of happy parents that their children are on brand new buses," she added.

The 22 buses cost about $2 million, and they were paid for with grant money.