Madison County Schools holds preliminary meeting to discuss childcare

Madison County Schools held its first meeting with about 50 different organizations in the county about childcare, feeding programs and internet access devices to support families when school starts in less than a month.

The Madison County School District said the meeting lasted for about an hour and included churches, child care facilities and community organizations.

Dr. Rachel Ballard, the Director of Equity and Innovation for Madison County Schools, said she’s working on a list of resources for families about childcare.

"We're looking to put together something, a list, some type of resource list, that will help parents identify established organizations, that can support them in that way," Ballard said.

Her job became a lot more difficult when the district announced online-only learning for the first nine weeks.

"Every organization and entity that may provide childcare has a variety of hours that they're serving families. There has been a wide discussion of at least school hours, where some organizations will be willing to provide services," she said.

Ballard said the cost is up to every organization to determine, but helping support families is on the top of everyone's mind.

The district said it's not ready yet to announce the options, but said it hopes to have the list posted to its website soon. Ballard said anyone who would like to be added to the list is asked to contact her.