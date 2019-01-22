According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an accident involving a school bus at Highway 231 and Wells Road is causing blockage to the roadway.
Drivers should consider taking an alternate route. According to Lt. Donny Shaw with the sheriff's office, the wreck was a head-on collision.
There were three minor injuries on the bus, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of a sedan was not injured.
According to Madison County school system, the bus driver is not at fault for the crash that took place at a traffic light in Meridianville.
Parents of the elementary school students on the bus are being notified. The school the bus came from has not been released.
Another school bus is en route to pick up the students.
Alabama State Troopers are the lead agency investigating the crash.
Related Content
- Madison Co. school bus wreck at Hwy 231 and Wells Road causing roadway blockage
- 18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231
- School bus involved in two-vehicle wreck in Madison County
- Oneonta man dead after motorcycle wreck on U.S. 231
- Lane closure on U.S. 231
- Wreck knocks down power lines, blocks Madison County road
- Madison police work morning wreck on Zierdt Road
- Roadway blocked on Cecil Ashburn alternate route after deadly wreck
- Teenager dies in Madison County wreck
- Lawrence County School bus involved in early morning wreck