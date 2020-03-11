Madison County road getting repaved with gas tax funds

Improvements are in progress for one Madison County road and money from the gas tax will pay for it.

About 3 miles of Oscar Patterson Road in the northeast part of the county is the focus.

Leon Bostic got caught in the road work delays on Wednesday on Oscar Patterson Road, but he said he is OK with it.

"It's a little rough though, and it needs to be repaved," he said.

The area is part of Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones' district. He said a lot of roads in his area need repaving and new funding is making it possible.

"We're going to pave several more roads in District 1 because of the gas tax money," he said.

Bostic explained he started to notice small cracks and potholes on the road he has to take to get to and from his house. He hopes the repaved road will prevent damage to his car.

"It wouldn't be such a rough ride. It will be less repair on my car," he said.

Jones said he's been the commissioner in the area for about 20 years and the growth in the county is why these projects are needed.

"Way too much traffic for the roads that we have. We don't have enough revenue to repave the roads as they're needed. This will provide a little bit more, he added.

A section of Moores Mill Road will also be repaved this year using gas tax money. Jones said his district received about $700,000 from the gas tax.