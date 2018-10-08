Madison Co. road gets high friction treatment to make it safer

A high friction treatment was applied to a dangerous stretch of road in Madison County on Monday. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said the treatment should make it safer for drivers. It was applied on Maysville Road near the Cooper Drive intersection that's in the eastern part of Madison County off Ryland Pike. It was applied for the first time in the Tennessee Valley to a 350 feet stretch of road.

Contractor Richard Baker described the friction treatment applied to Maysville Road on Monday. He told us the Federal Highway Administration has seen the treatment reduce fatal wrecks on curves by up to 90% and serious injuries by about 80%.

"People refer to this as glue and rock," Baker said.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill told us there have been more than 30 crashes on the road in the past 10 years. Baker explained the treatment won't only stop fast drivers from going off the road.

"It's very tough and just like sandpaper on the road. If you're going to fast or it's wet or your distracted or on the phone or you're having an argument with somebody this will grab your tires and stop you from leaving the road," Baker explained.

Hill told us the county paid about $10,000 to prepare the road for today's treatment. State and federal agencies picked up the rest of the tab which was about $25,000.There's been no decision if it will be applied to more roads in the area soon.