Madison County residents prepare for upcoming heavy rain, more possible flooding

As we keep a close eye on potential severe weather this weekend we checked in with people who live near areas that had flood issues last week.

Little Cove Road off Highway 72 in Owens Cross Roads is no stranger to flood waters.

"The backyard you couldn't even see, it was all the way up to our back hill," said Vicki Crim.

Right now, Crim and her family are preparing for flooding again, after just dealing with rising water in their backyard on Friday.

"Friday I had to leave work two hours early that way I could make sure I could get home," said Crim.

Last Friday the Flint River got to the "moderate" flood stage at more than 19 feet. Wednesday it’s back to 9.5 feet, well below flood stage.

Crim's neighbor, Sandra Luna, says she's getting her flood kit together, just in case the bridges on both sides of her home are blocked by flood waters.

"We go ahead and buy supplies up before something happens," said Luna.

She says her family will pickup food and drinks just in case they get stuck for days. Both women told me they've been through decades of flooding near the Flint River and aren't too concerned about what could happen next.

"If I get flooded in, I get flooded in," said Luna.

Emergency Management Officials said they're working on staffing for the weekend and keeping an eye on the weather to make their plan.