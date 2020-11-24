Madison County presiding judge explains decision behind suspending jury trials until 2021

For a second time during this pandemic, Madison County Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall ordered all jury trials suspended immediately through at least the end of the year.

Hall said it was in the best interest of the public's safety to delay these jury trials, but it was not an easy decision.

"Despite the fact, we didn't want to do this, it was really the best thing," Hall said.

Hall said she is aware Madison County is at very high risk for the spread of coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

With Thanksgiving just days away and Christmas around the corner, Hall wanted to do what she could to curb the spread and protect her employees.

"Too many judges across the state have had their offices completely shut down, you know, a judge and all staff positive with the virus, and that's the last thing that we want," Hall said.

However, she is aware this does affect a lot of people, both the victims and families of defendants awaiting their day in court.

"I'm sure they are disappointed that they are not going to trial, but I can ensure everyone that when we do resume, that we will be going as quickly as we possibly can," Hall said.

Normally, there are 24 jury weeks each year. However, Hall said they added 10 more weeks for 2021.

"That basically means three weeks out of the month, we're going to be trying jury trials and that is to move these and to try and make up for the lost time, because you know we have the heaviest caseload in the state anyways," Hall said.

Right now, Hall could not say when exactly in 2021 these jury trials will resume. She said it is just a wait and see situation.

The order also suspends all district traffic, misdemeanor, small claims and district civil dockets.