Madison Co. one step closer to using $2.5 million returned by schools

Madison County commissioners are one step closer in determining how to use $2.5 million returned by the schools.
The money was originally set to go towards building a new school, but the district says it doesn't need one right now.
District Three Commissioner Craig Hill proposed to divide the funds by eight into money for each of the seven districts with the rest going towards a new public service center. He said the county is growing and the need for a widened Cecil Ashburn Drive is proof.
"Madison County continues to grow everyday, and we hope it's sustainable growth," Hill said.
Before the money can be doled out, they need clarification on how it can specifically be used. They plan to vote at the next meeting.
