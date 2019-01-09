Clear

Madison Co. one step closer to using $2.5 million returned by schools

The money was originally intended to help build a new high school in Monrovia.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Steven Dilsizian

Madison County commissioners are one step closer in determining how to use $2.5 million returned by the schools.

The money was originally set to go towards building a new school, but the district says it doesn't need one right now. 

District Three Commissioner Craig Hill proposed to divide the funds by eight into money for each of the seven districts with the rest going towards a new public service center. He said the county is growing and the need for a widened Cecil Ashburn Drive is proof.

"Madison County continues to grow everyday, and we hope it's sustainable growth," Hill said.

Before the money can be doled out, they need clarification on how it can specifically be used. They plan to vote at the next meeting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events