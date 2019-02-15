Madison Co. man in police chase had suspended license, dozens of prior arrests

On Friday, more information was released about a Madison County man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Huntsville. It ended Thursday afternoon on Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road when the suspect, Marius Moore, crashed into three vehicles.

Moore is a frequent guest at the Madison County Jail. In fact, Huntsville police said they had previously arrested him 21 times, and the department had six active warrants for him. Three of those warrants were for having a suspended license.

"It's like we've suspended your license, but it's still no guarantee some idiot isn't going to jump into a car and drive with or without a license," said Rob Broussard, the Madison County District Attorney.

He said it's common for people to serve little time when they commit misdemeanors.

"I'm not shocked when someone says to me, 'This guy has been arrested 21 times and he's out on the street,'" he said. "The harsh reality is there is lots of rift raft out on the street."

On Thursday, he led law enforcement in a multi-agency pursuit that started in unincorporated Madison County and ended in North Huntsville. He picked up two more charges for attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

Broussard said those charges will be hard to keep him in jail, because he's not facing violent felonies.

"It's low level stuff. Welcome to the real world," he said.

As for the three vehicles Moore hit and the two people taken to the hospital, Broussard said the people involved might be out of luck.

"I don't know this guy, but I guarantee he probably doesn't have a ton of money, probably doesn't have insurance. As a practical matter...yeah you could go after him, but I don't know if there is any money to be had," he said.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the pursuit that ended in a wreck Thursday afternoon. The agency said there are no updates on the case.