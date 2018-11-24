Clear
Madison Co. man donating Christmas gifts to homeless across the country

Rodney Smith will pass out the gifts starting Monday.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

This holiday season, one Madison County man is giving away Christmas gifts to the homeless across the country

Rodney Smith is the founder of 'Raising my Lawncare Service.' Two years ago, he met a homeless man who needed a blanket during the winter season.

He reached out to people on Facebook asking if they could help donate items to him and other homeless people.

Last year, Smith gave away gifts in Alabama. This year, thanks to the help from people across America, he's making a road trip to all 50 states dressed as Santa Clause.

"We've got backpacks, we've got sleeping bags, tents, hygiene kits, bibles, a bunch of stuff. Too many to name," said Rodney Smith.

Volunteers from all over North Alabama helped wrap the gifts at Smith's home.

Smith will hit the road to pass out the gifts on Monday.

