Madison Co. man charged with willful abuse of a child and strangulation

A Madison County man was arrested Monday on charges of willful abuse of a child and strangulation. 32-year-old Stephen Hamm is held on a $20,000 bond.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, he attacked a woman and two children at a home near Harvest before they were able to escape. Deputies said the victims had bruises but didn't elaborate on the extent of their injuries.
