Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Co. man charged with willful abuse of a child and strangulation

32-year-old Stephen Hamm is held on a $20,000 bond.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:49 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Madison County man was arrested Monday on charges of willful abuse of a child and strangulation. 32-year-old Stephen Hamm is held on a $20,000 bond.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, he attacked a woman and two children at a home near Harvest before they were able to escape. Deputies said the victims had bruises but didn't elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events