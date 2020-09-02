Madison Co. leaders want people to be responsible about coronavirus during Labor Day holiday

Local and health leaders gave a unified message for their last coronavirus update before Labor Day.

The theme was stay safe, stay sanitized and stay away from strangers. They want people to be personally responsible Labor Day weekend because they don't want another spike in cases.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, said with hospitalizations and the number of coronavirus cases in the area starting to decline he hopes the holiday doesn't undo the hard work.

"We're a little nervous about the Labor Day weekend. Every holiday weekend we've had in the past has created a spike in cases."

Spillers explained major changes put in place since the 4th of July could help stop a spike this holiday.

"I think we closed some locations earlier at night, we asked people to wear a mask, and we kept reinforcing staying away from people. That's really all we got to fight this disease right now," he added.

John Hamilton, Huntsville City Administrator, believes many people have the wrong idea of who they should stay socially distanced from.

"When we talk about staying socially distanced from anybody with whom you don't live, I think people want to stay socially distanced from strangers. Well, it's not just stranger danger it's anyone who has it, who doesn't know they have it, who you don't live with and aren't automatically exposed to," he explained.

Jeff Birdwell, Madison County Emergency Management Director, said he hopes people in the community pay attention to the progress made since July 4th.

"I think people will hopefully see we are moving in the right direction and do the right thing this weekend," he added.

It can take about one to two weeks after the holiday weekend until people start feeling sick if they come in contact with someone with coronavirus. Spillers said it won't be immediately apparent if the holiday weekend was successful.