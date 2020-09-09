Clear

Madison County leaders waiting for data to see if carnival causes coronavirus spike

The Madison County Commission chairman said he thinks more data will be available next week.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 6:02 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM asked local leaders about their concerns following a 10-day carnival in Madison.

The event wrapped up about a week ago, but before it began, they expressed worries that it could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Dale Strong, Madsion County Commission Chairman, said Wednesday he thinks it's too soon to see the impacts the carnival in Madison could have on all of Madison County.

Strong repeatedly stressed the importance of sanitizing, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said mass gatherings are always a concern. Between the carnival and Labor Day she said she hopes anyone who is involved in a large gathering follows the guidelines Strong suggested.

The carnival in Madison also was in Sand Mountain earlier in the summer and Strong said what happened in Marshall County is still on his mind..

"Give it another week and then maybe we will have some data that will show what occurred here. We do know that whenever it was in Boaz both of the hospitals there 10-21 days later did have extremely high numbers that were attributed to that carnival." Strong said.

"If they have been in congregate settings do these measures, if for someone reason you are not able to take those measures or you choose not to take those measures it is vitally important that you monitor yourself," Landers added.

WAAY 31 also asked Landers about the risk indicator map after the latest update moved Madison County to red for very high risk. The department told us it was because of an increase in coronavirus positive cases at long-term care facilities.

Landers explained she doesn't think people need to be concerned just yet about the risk indicator map, and that many isolated entities don't have a lot of interaction with the general public, like nursing homes and prisons.

The department of public health determines the risk indicator map by looking at a few different sets of data. One of those is whether the number of cases in a county is increasing.

If they're going up or staying the same, then a county will be placed at high risk. The state also looks at the number of people seeking medical attention for coronavirus-like symptoms The department wants to see 0.8 percent of a county's population being tested each week.

WAAY 31 asked Landers if including nursing homes, which have seen a big increase in cases but are closed to visitors and the public, skews the data.

"It's just like including a corrections facility that's a closed population. I do think you have to include that data because persons who work in those entities are also out in the community, so I think you have to include that data," she said.

Landers did say the state is working with urgent care and doctors offices to make sure all the tests are being reported and not just positive test results. If the percentage of positive cases is higher, it will also skew the risk indicator map.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events