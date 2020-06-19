Madison Co. leaders urge wearing face coverings; Area put on coronavirus hotspot watchlist

At Huntsville City Hall on Friday, leaders stressed how it important it is for people to wear face coverings and separate and sanitize because coronavirus case number are going up, and continues to be a major threat to the community.

"These numbers dictate we need to do anything we possibly can to help minimize that spread," said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

He said that does not currently include mandatory mask wearing. His answer is in line with other city and county leaders.

"We should continue to have that discussion and we have. We will look at next week. The hardest thing for that comes to enforcement and at what level do you do that," he said.

Finley said they're constantly talking to other mayors in the state about mask ordinances.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health had a stern message for the community on Friday as Madison County is now on a coronavirus hotspot watchlist.

"I'm not trying to be bossy, but I'm a physician, and I'm trying to tell you what the risks are and what the measures are to prevent," she said.

She asked for people to mask, sanitize and social distance during the Friday news briefing.

"It's medical advice. I think if we shift the para dime a bit to say OK, we aren't being regulated to do something but my doctor told me to do this in order to protect my family and my loved ones and to protect me. It kind of gives a different perspective," she explained.

She wants to remind everyone if you've been tested you are supposed to quarantine until a doctor or the Alabama Department of Public Health clears you.

"Stay at home when you get tested. You had a reason to get tested, so stay at home until you get your results," she said.

Landers said the Department of Public Health does have ways to enforce people quarantining, but they haven't used them so far. She's asking for everyone to follow the rules so it doesn't come to that.