Madison Co. leaders set to launch "Shop Small, Save Local" campaign

The chamber says this holiday season it's important to support small businesses however you feel comfortable. With Coronavirus still spreading they said that can mean buying a gift card instead of doing in-person shopping.

Monday's "Shop small, Save Local" launch comes after one of Madison County's larger holiday markets. Small business owners at the "Greene Street Market" said because of the pandemic, their opportunities to get out in the community have been limited. One told us even just picking up a business card or leaving a review on social media can be a huge help for them.

"Especially towards the end of the year when things are possibly going to be shutting back down, we really have to keep putting our names out there and supporting one another and just bringing awareness to everyone else in the community that small businesses are having a hard time and we really need their support right now," said Chelsea Jones, owner of Toasted Pineapple Designs.

The "Shop Small, Save Local" campaign starts at 10 a.m Monday. In addition to representatives from the chamber there will be local government leaders including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.