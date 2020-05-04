Madison Co. leaders give residents a 'C' grade for following Safer At Home order

With the less restrictive coronavirus 'safer at home' order now in place, Madison County leaders said Monday, people are not doing as good a job social distancing as they should.

"I believe that we need to do better, there's no doubt about," Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said. "I think a C overall would be the grade I would give, probably 20 percent of people are wearing masks when they are going to the grocery store."

Strong and Crestwood Medical Center CEO Pam Hudson both gave people in Madison County a barely passing grade on how they handled the new order this weekend.

Monday night, a lot of people were in Big Spring Park, taking advantage of nice weather. Many people told WAAY31 the grade given by county leaders is fair.

"Most people are sticking with their groups which is good, but I have seen some big clusters," Isabella Thomas said.

For some it was hard to social distance because of how many people were out and about.

"Trying to stay away from people, I know there is a six foot distance, but you know there is a lot of people here and everything," Austin Lucas said.

While it is OK to be outside for fresh air, leaders are concerned people are not as cautious as before.

"So I guess the C would be kinda reasonable," Bailey Duckett said. "Cause we're not staying in the house as much and we're going to do unnecessary things."

In an open area like a park, a lot of people chose not to wear maks. When it comes to going to a grocery store, many people told WAAY31 they wear one.

However, some think it is not necessary.

"If its airborne, its airborne, we're going to get it," Lucas said.

Something everyone agreed on is the seriousness of the coroanvirus.

"Even though the instructions are loosening, the virus is still around, like there hasn't been a vaccine for it, there isn't a cure for it yet," Sydney Clinton said. "So the virus is still out there, so there's no reason to go back to things just as they were normally."

The reason why officials urge people to wear masks is because you may have the virus and not show symptoms. By wearing a mask, you are potentially helping stop the spread.