Madison Co. leaders discuss fall sports, would let their own kids play

Wednesday, WAAY 31 asked area leaders if they would allow their children to play fall sports with all three districts in Madison County only doing virtual and remote learning the first nine weeks of the school year.

Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, said she has a daughter who will be a senior in high school and also an athlete. Hudson said she will allow her daughter to play sports because of the safety information she's learned.

Paul Finley, the mayor of Madison said if his kids were in the predicament and not grown he'd allow it as well.

"If you asked me personally, I would do everything I could to allow them to play as long as the coaches and teams were doing what they could to keep them distanced," he said.

"This fall she is running cross-country. I've met with the cross-country coach who has a fantastic plan. I don't think there will be any issues with that team," Hudson said.

Hudson said her daughter also plays travel soccer, a sport that could have some close contact, but she talked with the coach about keeping players safe.

"They are operating under a series of rules that if they are followed, I'm confident it is as safe as could possibly be. As is with everything, if you don't follow the masking, the distancing, and the sanitation then the system can break down," Hudson said.

None of the three school systems in Madison County have released firm plans about how sports will be played this fall.

Finley called it a balancing act.

"Losing an entire fall season versus keeping kids together. It is a balance that goes back to decision making. I would also fully respect, as I do with the school systems now, that sometimes they have to make decisions that don't make everybody happy but keep as many people as they can healthy," he said.