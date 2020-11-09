Madison Co. jail launches virtual video-call visits

In April, the sheriff's office shut down visitation to protect the jail from Coronavirus exposure. Monday some of the first video-call visitations at the Madison County jail will happen! At last check, the sheriff's office says they already have 20 video calls set up.

All virtual visits will be monitored by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Inmates can sign up for a maximum of 3 visits a week. Sheriff Kevin Turner explained that right now, especially with the holidays around the corner, that family connection is important for inmates inside the jail.

"If I'm an inmate and I'm in that facility I would like to see my family members on some type of visitation and I know the family wants to come in. This is a great tool to do that and at the same time protect them from what's going on with the pandemic," said Sheriff Turner.

The visits cost 31 cents a minute. The calls can last a max of 20 minutes. Sheriff Turner explained that if this goes well they might continue virtual visitation even when in-person visitation is allowed again. Click HERE to sign-up.