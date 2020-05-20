Madison Co. hospital, community leaders react to CDC reopening America plan

WAAY 31 got a closer look at what the CDC says schools and businesses should do when they re-open.

The recommendations come the same day Alabama saw the biggest jump in the number of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Hospital, said everything at the hospital is in line with the new guidance

and is confident North Alabama remains safe.

They're watching very closely for updates.

"In the new release of information there might have been one slight tidbit if you will that we went back and looked at our policies and our practices and then in the end we were comfortable that we had already addressed those issues," she said.

Exactly what that slight tidbit Hudson referenced could be difficult for most people to make out. The CDC's new 60 page document talked a lot about social distancing, wearing masks and cleaning once schools open and what businesses and restaurants should do.

It also stresses a decrease in cases for 14 days before advancing to the next stage, all of which we already knew.

Cases aren’t decreasing in Alabama. Wednesday, the state’s department of public health announced the biggest one day increase in Coronavirus cases nearly 400 in the last day

Hudson said numbers remain low in Madison County but the CDC's new guidelines are a reminder.

"I think the hospitals are where we need to be what's new is this guidance from CDC to businesses because that is a little bit more uncharted territory," Hudson said.

In the 60 page plan it urges schools to no close for up-to two days to clean if someone were to re-open and have someone test positive. It also calls for a restrictive visitor policy.

Paul Finley, the Mayor of Madison, said they're working diligently to get the info out to everyone in the area.

"Our Chambers of Commerce both in Madison and Huntsville are having zoom meetings with a lot of the their clientele to let them know and then we meet with the schools and different entities to have the discussions," he said.

We know none of three school districts in Madison county have announced a final plan for next school year and how to keep people safe.

The Governor's office has not said what it plans to do with the safer at home order that is set to expire on Friday.

