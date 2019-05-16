Toney man dead after ATV collided head-on with vehicle on Pulaski Pike

Alabama State Troopers say a 29-year-old Toney man was killed when the Honda ATV he was operating collided head-on with a 2003 Toyota Camry at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said Colin Scott Redard was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Camry was not injured.

The accident happened at the corner of Pulaski Pike and Opp Reynolds Road.

WAAY 31 talked to a man who lives in a house right next to the intersection. He said as soon as he heard the accident he rushed out of his house, "I can't put it into words. I'm still in shock," said Steven Montgomery.

Montgomery said seeing the aftermath of the accident is one of the saddest things he's ever seen, "It was horrific. Something I'll never forget, ever."

State troopers closed down the intersection for nearly two hours as they investigated what happened.

Montgomery said seeing this accident puts things into perspective, "life is just so short and just don't take tomorrow for granted and to tell the people that you love them every day when you leave."

Troopers will continue to investigate the crash.