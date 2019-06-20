Madison Co. commission considering buying temporary traffic signals for work zones

New safety improvements could be on the way to Madison county construction zones. The county commission is considering buying temporary traffic signals so workers don't have to direct traffic.

David Parson, who lives along Ryland Pike says he has never seen anything like the temporary traffic signals being used right now during construction along the road, but said the road stays busy.

"It's always real busy. There is traffic always until late at night," Parsons said.

The portable signals are set-up on both sides of a bridge where one lane is currently closed for water line improvements..The county engineer said the contractor for the project set them up, but now the county wants to get them for its projects as well.

"It takes the element of human error out of the flagging situation. Where you have flagmen at both ends of the site where they have to communicate by radio," Faulkner explained.

Parson said he knows it can be dangerous to be a flagman.

"I have a friend that works as a flagman. I would hate for him to get run over by someone texting and driving or not paying attention," he added.

Commissioner Craig Hill told me after his office saw the temporary signals controlling traffic, his team asked the county engineer to look into purchasing them because they come with more than just safety benefits.

"We won't have to have county workers standing controlling traffic. We can have them get more work done in a shorter amount of time," he said.

Parson said he hopes the county decides to purchase them.

"If it saves a life it is worth it. Just a single life it would be worth it," he said.

The County Engineer said the temporary traffic signals should remain on the road for a few more weeks. The county is then hoping to purchase their own temporary signals for its future projects.

Hill said the temporary traffic signals should be discussed at an upcoming commission meeting. The county is looking at purchasing four of them which would cost about $50,000.