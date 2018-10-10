Madison Co. bridge closed for construction

Madison County workers are rebuilding a bridge on Steele Lane in New Market. The bridge was deemed unsafe to drive on because it's wood supports rotted. The district one commissioner, Roger Jones, said the cost to fix the bridge will be less than $10,000 because county workers are building it.

Catina Porter has lived near the bridge for more than 10 years and said she's happy it's being rebuilt.

"It's old and rickety and needed to be replaced," she said.

The Federal Highway Administration ranked Alabama bridges 29th for structural deficiencies. It also found about 16% of bridges in the state have weight restrictions.

Jones told me after the Steele Lane bridge is rebuilt, it will no longer have an 18-ton weight restriction. The Porter family said it's excited about that.

"I think it's a great improvement because we don't usually get a lot of great things out here," said John Paul Porter.

The bridge work is expected to be complete by the end of October, according to Jones.