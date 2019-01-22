The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday on Twittter that it will no longer be using the NIXLE program, which allowed officials to send alerts by text and email informing the public of emergencies.
The sheriff's office will now notify the public of significant events through the Twitter account, @mcsoDispatchAL. The tweet on Tuesday says that all information previously sent through NIXLE will now be sent through the new Twitter account.
Related Content
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office to no longer use alert system
- Madison Co. Sheriff's office receives lifesaving technology
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office seeking international accreditation
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office receives new K-9
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office makes murder arrest
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
- Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office introduces new pistol permit system
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office constantly evaluates safety plan
- Madison Co. Sheriff's office starts summer distracted driving program
Scroll for more content...