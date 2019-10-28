Madison Co. Sheriff’s office says man killed in Madison Police shooting pointed gun at officers

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a shooting involving Madison Police Department officers on Sunday.

Dana Sherrod Fletcher, 39, of Madison County was pronounced dead at the scene after the officer-involved shooting at Planet Fitness on U.S. 72 in Madison.

Because Madison Police Department officers were involved in the shooting, the case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Five Madison Police Department officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard, department policy in any officer-involved shooting.

Two of the officers fired their weapons and struck Fletcher.

The other officers are on leave to get counseling and be available for the investigation.

The incident began after Madison Police Department officers responded to a suspicious person call about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Planet Fitness, according to Chief Deputy Stacy Bates, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Bates said a citizen called police saying that Fletcher and a female were inside the business videoing people and asking personal questions. Madison Police responded and found Fletcher, the female, and a child in a van outside the business.

Fletcher and the female were uncooperative with officers and there was a gun in the car, Bates said. A struggle ensued and officers were able to get the uncooperative female and child out of the car safely.

Bates said officers were still struggling with Fletcher and used a taser in an attempt to get him under control and disarmed. This was not effective and the struggling Fletcher exited the car with the gun in his hand and pointed at officers, said Bates.

Bates said officers attempted first-aid on Fletcher, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of its investigation, Bates said the sheriff’s office has found video from Planet Fitness that shows Fletcher armed with a handgun. Bates said investigators did recover a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820 or submit information online at https://www.madisoncountysheriffal.org/crime-tip

The city of Madison issued this statement Monday afternoon: "“The City thanks the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for taking the lead in this investigation, and it will continue to cooperate fully. Due to the ongoing investigation, the City will not release any documents or video related to the incident or the officers involved at this time. After incidents like this occur, it is standard Police Department police for officers to be placed on administrative leave.”