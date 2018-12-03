Madison Co. Sheriff's Office warns of email scam

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning this afternoon about an email scam. The emails look like they come from county officials and they suggest you owe money.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw said the emails like these have been sent to people for nearly a month. At first, the criminals were posing as the License Director in Madison county and this week the criminals have started posing as Sheriff Blake Dorning.

"They want the to click on one of these links so they can do the fishing process of the computer," he said.

The criminals ask you to open the attachment to view a "fee" you owe, but Shaw told me the sheriff's office will not send you an electronic bill. If you open it, then the criminals will most likely be able to access your computer.

"There is some technology behind it in order to figure it out. Unfortunately, these are the wrong people behind it to use it for criminal matters," he added.

The criminals might be smart enough to hack into your computer, but a big sign this is a scam is the emails don't come from "Madisoncountyal.gov" and the phone number listed doesn't have a 256 area code.

Shaw said if you receive a suspicious email like these you can either contact them or delete them. Whatever you do, don't open the attachment.