Madison Co. Sheriff's Office wants help identifying Walmart jewelry theft suspects

Courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office Twitter account

Officials say the suspects took more than $3,500 worth of jewelry.

Apr. 9, 2019
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 4:30 PM
Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects wanted for the theft of more than $3,500 worth of jewelry from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on March 24.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Harvey at 256-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.

