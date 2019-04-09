The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects wanted for the theft of more than $3,500 worth of jewelry from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on March 24.
If you have any information, contact Investigator Harvey at 256-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.
Related Content
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office wants help identifying Walmart jewelry theft suspects
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- UPDATE: Madison County sheriff identifies burglary suspect
- Hartselle police ask public to help identify Walmart theft suspect
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Police need help identifying theft suspects
- Madison Police Department needs help identifying suspects
- Marshall County Jail inmate charged with jewelry theft
- Madison Co. Sheriff's office receives lifesaving technology
Scroll for more content...