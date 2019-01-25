Madison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for endangered missing woman

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a missing woman they believe is in danger. They say Brittany Lowery left Huntsville Hospital against doctor’s orders.

Investigators believe someone lured Lowery out of the hospital and into danger.

"I said, 'Where are you Brittany?' she said, 'I don't know. Please just come and get me. They've taken all of my things. I don't know where I am,'" said Tracy Gibson, the executive director of a local women's shelter.

Tracy Gibson said that conversation with Lowery on Sunday still haunts her. Gibson works at Fresh Start Life Recovery, where Lowery was staying. She left Thursday and told Gibson she planned on going to see her family, but Lowery didn’t make it.

"That she was having a seizure. She was actually seizing and they admitted her to the hospital. And someone came and took her from the hospital and don't know what happened," Gibson said.

WAAY 31 asked Huntsville Hospital about Lowery’s disappearance, but a spokesperson wouldn’t release any information and cited privacy laws. But, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Lowery is in danger because of the abusive past she comes from. Gibson said Lowery was trying to put that behind her and return home.

"She was in constant contact with her mom from Thursday up until Sunday morning and just excited to go home and now, she's not home," Gibson said.

Brittany is about five feet, six inches tall with long twists in her hair and a superman tattoo under her right eye with a diamond piercing in it.

WAAY 31 reached out to the FBI to see if they have any involvement in the case, but they said all questions should be referred to the sheriff's office for now. If you see Brittany, you are asked to contact local authorities immediately.