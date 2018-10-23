Clear

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Monday night

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting report Monday night.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to Madison Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Parlay's Restaurant and Lounge on Wall Triana Highway Monday night after a shooting report.

Officials spoke with three victims. A 32-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his back, a 47-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a 31-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his ear.

According to Lieutenant Donny Shaw with the sheriff's office, a confrontation inside Parlay's led to the parking lot where a male in his twenties shot at the victims.

The victims are all expected to survive. The sheriff's office said they expect warrants will be obtained and issued for the suspect Tuesday and that an arrest will be made.

