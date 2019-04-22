Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office employee placed on leave after complaints about social media comment

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says one of its employees is on administrative leave as they investigate misconduct on social media.

In a Facebook post made by another media outlet about Huntsville High School student Nigel Shelby's suicide, the sheriff's office says they've received complaints that an employee used derogatory language in a comment.

The sheriff's office says it holds all its employees to high standard.

"Sheriff Kevin Turner offers his condolences to the family and friends of Nigel Shelby whose young life was lost to suicide last week," said Lt, Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, in a statement released Monday.

On Monday, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley spoke about Shelby's death. To hear what she said, click here.

The sheriff's office also released the following statement on Monday:

"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges complaints of social media post allegedly made by an employee of the Sheriff’s Office to a local media outlet’s FB post on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office has assigned these allegations to be audited with the information that has been provided to us. The public can be assured that a thorough and complete audit will be conducted to arrive at an appropriate conclusion."

Shaw says no further information will be released at this time.