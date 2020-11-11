Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office charges man after finding ‘numerous’ child sex abuse images on computer

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with multiple counts of possession of child pornography after saying investigators examined his computer.

Peter Michael Hassler, 68, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

He was booked in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday. His bond was set at $75,000.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant led to the discovery of “numerous files and images containing the sexual abuse of children” on Hassler’s computer.

Sheriff’s office investigators, along with investigators with Homeland Security, began the probe after discovering the suspect was in possession of images of child exploitation online.

Hassler was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing pending forensic analysis on the suspect’s computer and other electronic devices.