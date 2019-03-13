Clear
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public's help in locating missing teen

Paxton Glenn

Officials say anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 533-8820 or call 911.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Paxton Glenn.

Glenn is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, and officials say she was last seen wearing gray or black sweatpants and carrying a light blue back. She was last seen at Sparkman 9th grade school on Tuesday, March 12.

