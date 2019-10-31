Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Investigation prevents release of information in Dana Fletcher death

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released explanations Thursday into why it is not commenting more on its investigation into Sunday’s shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison Police Department officers.

The sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation into what led two police officers to tase and shoot Fletcher outside Planet Fitness in Madison on Sunday. Read more about that here

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner released this statement to WAAY 31 on Thursday: “We are anxious to complete the investigation so that we can answer any and all questions and give the public a complete understanding of what happened and how everything transpired.”

Chief Deputy Stacey Bates, sheriff’s office spokesman, explained the department doesn't want to go on camera right now because investigators are still conducting interviews and they don't want to cause issues with the case.

Bates has maintained throughout the investigation that the office is unsure about the timeline on when it will be complete. However, he said the sheriff's office hopes to finish the investigation soon.

WAAY 31 has had many questions from viewers about why Fletcher was tased and shot. Bates explained it's unclear to him right now if both probes on the taser made contact with Fletcher.

Bates said if someone is within arms' reach, tasers typically don’t have the best effect. There needs to be enough distance for the probes to spread apart a little bit to get the full effect, Bates added.

The sheriff's office said Fletcher had a gun in his hand when the taser was deployed. Bates said officers were trying to safely remove the child and woman from the van after they saw the gun.

He said both the woman and child were released by investigators on Sunday night.

Madison Police previously said five officers were put on paid administrative leave after the shooting. This is standard protocol in any investigation. Madison police said 2 of the officers fired their weapons.

Bates said the sheriff's office will not release the names of the officers.

Maj. John Stringer, Madison Police Department spokesman, has not answered if any of the officers are back at work or if he will release their names.