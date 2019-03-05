Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Co. Sheriff's Office: Capshaw Road reopened, one suspect in custody

Authorities attempted to serve a warrant twice.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Capshaw Road in Madison has been reopened after being closed Tuesday when authorities attempted to serve a warrant twice.

Shaw says the suspect was not at the location during the first attempt. During a second attempt, Shaw says the suspect refused to come to the door, but after a short period of time, the suspect was taken into custody. 

Shaw says no additional information is available at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events