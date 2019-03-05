Madison Co. Sheriff's Office: Capshaw Road reopened, one suspect in custody

According to Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Capshaw Road in Madison has been reopened after being closed Tuesday when authorities attempted to serve a warrant twice.
Shaw says the suspect was not at the location during the first attempt. During a second attempt, Shaw says the suspect refused to come to the door, but after a short period of time, the suspect was taken into custody.
Shaw says no additional information is available at this time.
