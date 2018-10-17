Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Co. Sheriff's Office digs for body of victim in 18-year-old case

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is digging today for the body of a victim in an 18-year-old case at the intersection of Old Cave Spring Road and Old Gurley Pike.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is digging Wednesday for the body of a victim in an 18-year-old missing persons case at the intersection of Old Cave Spring Road and Old Gurley Pike. Warren Flippo, went missing in the area in 2000.

Flippo was last seen on June 24, 2000 near his home on Old Gurley Pike in New Hope. He had been seen driving two cars to his home that he had won in a poker game the night before.

After his disappearance, a reward was offered by Crimestoppers for information about the case. A search of several areas failed to turn up Flippo or his body. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in 2000 they had turned up information that indicated foul play.

WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is known.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events