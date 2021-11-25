Clear
Madison Co. Sheriff dishes up traditional Thanksgiving meal

Sheriff Kevin Turner served turkey, dressing and all the fixings to Madison County jail inmates

Posted: Nov 25, 2021 3:49 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

The Madison County sheriff took time out this holiday to make sure hundreds of inmates got to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Madison County inmates were treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and all the fixings in a meal served by Sheriff Kevin Turner.

“Holidays are always hard on our inmates while being away from their families. We hope today brightens their day a little bit,” said Turner.

The sheriff serving up the meal is a long-time tradition at the jail.

The current jail opened in 1996 and can hold more than 1,200 inmates.

