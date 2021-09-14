Madison Co. Sheriff: Sparkman High threat ‘does not appear to be credible,’ deputies being added

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it will have an increased presence at Sparkman High School on Wednesday due to a possible threat.

The Madison County School System contacted the sheriff's office on Tuesday about a possible threat found in a bathroom at the school.

"The result of the investigation is the written message does not appear to be credible," according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The office has not said what the threat included.

