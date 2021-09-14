Clear

Madison Co. Sheriff: Sparkman High threat ‘does not appear to be credible,’ deputies being added

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 1:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it will have an increased presence at Sparkman High School on Wednesday due to a possible threat.

The Madison County School System contacted the sheriff's office on Tuesday about a possible threat found in a bathroom at the school.

"The result of the investigation is the written message does not appear to be credible," according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The office has not said what the threat included.

