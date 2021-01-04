Madison Co. Sheriff: Shooting and murder suspect arrested after returning to night club crime scene

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected in a University Drive shooting and learned he also is wanted for murder in Tennessee.

Caprice Lashon Peete was arrested Saturday night at the Scores sports cabaret and adult entertainment club at 6400 University Drive in Huntsville.

Peete is a suspect in a 1 a.m. Friday shooting in the parking lot of the same nightclub, said Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Patterson said the victim was shot in the chest/shoulder area and is expected to recover.

After Peete’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said it discovered he’s wanted for murder in Tipton County, Tenn.

He was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.