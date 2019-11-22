Madison County Jail closer to being full staffed

The Madison County Jail now has 11 more detention officers.

One of those officers, Rosemary Golden did not imagine her career would take her to a jail.

But, after working in security, Golden knew she would be the right fit for the job.

"It was easy to make that transition because I felt a higher calling to do what I do, on a bigger scale," Golden said.

People like Golden are what keeps the jail operating. The sheriff told WAAY31, there are more than 1,000 inmates locked inside, but not enough officers.

"Correction officer slots have never been full staff, ever," Sheriff Kevin Turner said.

Turner said since he has taken on his role in the last year, there has been a recruiting class every other month. However, it is the turnover rate that causes the shortage.

"You know when you come to work over here, you deal with a lot of different things," Turner said.

The goal is to have 204 correctional officers. Right now, with these new graduates, there are about 180.

Sheriff Turner is pleased with that number, but said the ultimate goal is to reach 204.

So, recruiting for another academy starts now.

"Being a correctional officer is just as important as being a patrol deputy," Turner said.

Correctional officers in Madison County make a significant amount less than deputies. They start at $10 an hour, compared to $12.

We asked if the salary has changed and learned it has not, but the department is talking with the county commission to push for higher wages.