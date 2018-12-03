Madison Co. Investigators looking to question serial killer in cold case

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working to determine if the man called the most prolific serial killer of our time, Samuel Little, is connected to human remains found more than 20 years ago.

Investigators said they passed reconstructive pictures to agencies across the United States 25 years ago, but no one to this day has been able to figure out who the woman is or how she ended up dead in the woods in Madison county.

Investigators said they are working to travel to speak to Little about the cold case.

"When we get the opportunity to speak with him and hopefully we will that will be one of the questions is was he in this area," Lt. Brian Chaffin said.

The remains were found on September 22, 1995 in a wooded area along Baltimore Hill road. Chaffin flipped through a book that started that day, and showed us how it now contains every document related to the case.

"We would love to find out who this is. That has been our goal since day one," he added.

No one matching the woman's description was reported missing in Madison county or anywhere nearby. She's one of four cold cases the sheriff's office has, but the only victim who's never been identified.

"It's just odd for an agency or community to have remains found and not know who they are," Chaffin said.

Now, the sheriff's office wants to know if she was Samuel Little's victim.

"Hopefully he has some information and remember who she is. If he's involved because he may not be involved. Anyone can do anything at any given time," he said.

He shared pictures with us of a red shirt, jeans and bulky high top tennis shoes recovered where her remains were found. Chaffin said a cause of death has never been determined and no gunshot wounds were found on her body, so it's unknown if the woman was strangled like Little's victims.

Investigators are hoping a man who's been connected to more than 40 murders and admitted to dozens more, might have the answers they been waiting decades for.

"I'm not saying he's associated with this one. I'm not sure, but like I said, it's another place to go," he added.

The sheriff's office said the woman could be someone's mother, sister, daughter or friend. They're now hoping to identify her to give her family closure.