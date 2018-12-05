Madison Co. FOP helps with Christmas Prayers with a Cop

Wednesday night some Madison County law enforcement officers took a couple of hours off to spend time with kids in need while their parents did some stress free Christmas shopping.

"I've never seen one leave that they didn't have a smile and a warm heart," President of the Huntsville/Madison County Fraternal Order of Police Donny Shaw said.

There were enough Christmas cookies and popcorn to go around for all 33 children while their parent or guardian got in an hour of Christmas shopping without the kids. The Huntsville/Madison County Fraternal Order of Police, WAY-FM, Limbaugh Orthodontics, Inside Out Ministries, and Target all worked together for this years Christmas Prayers with a Cop.

The families there were nominated based on need, and each was gifted with a food basket and a gift certificate worth at least $100. Both Huntsville and Madison's police chiefs were there as well as representatives from the sheriff's office and state troopers

"Once they come here and they sit across from these children and they work with them and entertain them, they leave here with a smile and a soft heart," Shaw said.

Shaw told WAAY 31 Christmas Prayers with a Cop has been going on for nearly 15 years nd has helped out more than 300 kids.