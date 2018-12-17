Madison Co. Deputy's family helps single mom make Christmas possible

A Huntsville family is about to have a much merrier Christmas. After a Madison County Deputy and his family stepped up to help a single mom and her four kids. The chance encounter for the two families is now making Christmas possible.

Deandra Spears is a single mother of four kids, and this year had to tell them Christmas wouldn't be possible.

"When I told them we weren't going to be doing anything for Christmas my two youngest were sad about it, but my two oldest were understanding. They were a little disappointed, but for the most part they accepted it," she said.

Spears explained it all started a couple of months ago, when she ran out of gas on her way to the food pantry.

She says Deputy Dan De Jong and his family stopped to help, and when she mentioned she wouldn't get to the food pantry by closing time, the family then bought her a gift card for food.

Spears said the family offered to help get all four of her children presents.

"For him to ask what are you doing for Christmas? He already has a van full of kids of his own, that's awesome," she said.

At first, she was weary. Spears admitted police have a reputation in her neighborhood.

"I started to immediately judge him based off his uniform, but I was totally wrong. It had nothing to do with the way his heart was set up," she said.

Now, the deputy and his family have taken the pressure off her this holiday season. It's something she called a Christmas miracle.

"Deputy Dan and his family stopped to support me and my family that's truly amazing," she said.