A deadly shooting in Huntsville is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Sunday, Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that the 21-year-old shot in the 2600 block of Mountain Park Circle, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

He said the formal autopsy will be conducted this week. The victim's identity is being withheld as they work to notify family.

Huntsville Police have not released any additional information regarding a suspect in the investigation.