Madison County Commissioners purchase new emergency siren

Neighbors in Harvest are getting a new emergency siren.

We've been telling you this for about a month now. The siren on Kelly Spring Road has been out of commission since a car drove into it. The Madison County Commission approved purchase of a new one. And since it's not the first time it's been hit they'll put it in a different spot.

"It's right off the edge of the traffic. We're moving it about 15 or 20 feet behind some AT&T boxes that'll give it a little protection. It hadn't been an area that's hit much because the AT&T boxes haven't been hit a lot," said District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

The county agreed to a 20-year lease with neighbors. The siren and all of its components will cost more than $20,000.