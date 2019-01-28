Madison County Commissioners prepare for snow

Madison County Commissioners made more than 6,000 gallons of brine for the snow fall expected early Tuesday morning.

"In the past, all we would be able to do is treat an intersection. Today, we are hoping to be able to treat 1,000 miles of district four roads," said Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

Vandiver said he's excited for the next brine machine built by the Commission. Roads won't be treated only in his district, but throughout the entire county.

The commission spent about $100,000 to make the project possible and said making brine is much cheaper and better for the roads than applying salt.

The shed was built this past summer and Tuesday's expected snow is the first chance they're getting to use it.

"We built the building. We bought our own brine maker and now we're providing all of Madison County. All the commissioners, if they want some brine than we can provide it for all of them," said Vandiver.

The Commissioner said they'll make the mixture for Tuesday's weather until all of the commissioners think they have enough for their roads.

"Nobody likes snow around here. We are going to do what we can with it and try to make it as safe for our people as possible and hope for the best," Vandiver said.

Vandiver said in the past, they've been able to get brine from the Alabama Department of Transportation if they had enough to share, but the commission decided to make their own so they knew they could treat highly-traveled roads.