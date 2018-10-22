Madison Co. Commissioners collect donations for Hurricane Michael victims

The Madison County Commissioners are collecting donations through October 26 for Hurricane Michael victims.
Supplies that are needed include bottled water, nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, baby items and pet supplies. They are not asking for clothing items.
The offices at which donations can be dropped off at are below:
District 2 Office
10/23 - 10/26 at 100 Plaza Blvd, Madison, AL
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
District 3 East Office
10/23 - 10/26 at 4273 Highway 72 East, Brownsboro, AL
7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
District 3 New Hope Office
10/23 - 10/26 at 149 Walnut Street, New Hope, AL
7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
District 4 Office
10/23 - 10/26 at 6084 Highway 53, Harvest, AL
7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
District 5 drop off location - Hillwood Baptist Church; 300 Kohler Street, SE, Huntsville, AL; Drop-offs will be taken at the east entrance of the church off Chickamauga Trail.
10/24 - 10/26
Noon - 6:00 p.m.
